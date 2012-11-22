Media player
The Police memoirs tell of 'fight for top spot'
A new documentary inspired by the memoir written by former Police guitarist Andy Summers had just been premiered in the US.
It is a personal look back at his time with the band and the days before he joined.
Talking Movies' Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies is broadcast on BBC World News on Saturday at 13:30 GMT and Sunday at 00:30, 07:30 and 20:30 GMT.
-
22 Nov 2012
