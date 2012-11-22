The Police at a press conference
Video

The Police memoirs tell of 'fight for top spot'

A new documentary inspired by the memoir written by former Police guitarist Andy Summers had just been premiered in the US.

It is a personal look back at his time with the band and the days before he joined.

Talking Movies' Tom Brook reports.

  • 22 Nov 2012