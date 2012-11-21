Media player
Reluctant star on role in Ang Lee's Life of Pi
The star of Ang Lee's 3D adaptation of Yann Martel's Life of Pi has spoken about securing the role - despite having no interest or experience in acting.
Suraj Sharma was a 17-year-old Delhi schoolboy when he was cast. He only went to the audition as a favour for his actor brother, but beat 3,000 young hopefuls when he was asked to try out for the part.
Director Ang Lee praised Sharma's "soulful face" and spoke of his hopes for greater cross-over of talent between the east and west.
Talking Movies' Tom Brook reports.
21 Nov 2012
