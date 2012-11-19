Nicki Minaj
Justin Bieber and more American Music Awards highlights

The 40th Annual American Music Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj and MC Hammer were among the stars performing.

Canadian pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen was named artist of the year, beating boy band One Direction to pick up the award.

  • 19 Nov 2012
