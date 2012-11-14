Damon Albarn
BBC marks 90 years of radio with historic broadcast

The BBC has marked 90 years of broadcasting with a simultaneous radio broadcast of a composition by Blur frontman Damon Albarn.

2LO Calling, a "snapshot of the airwaves" featuring iconic sounds such as Bertrand Russell in Morse code, was played to radio listeners around the world.

The broadcast at 17:33 GMT was hosted by BBC Radio 2's Simon Mayo from London's Science Museum.

