Artist Pablo Delgado's miniature artworks invade east London
Mexican artist Pablo Delgado's miniature pieces of art first started appearing on the walls of London's east end more than a year ago, and since then have become more and more popular.
After moving to the UK from a small town in Mexico almost three years ago, last month he had his work exhibited in a London gallery for the first time.
Alvaro Ricciardelli reports.
12 Nov 2012
