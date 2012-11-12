Miniatures by Mexican artist Pablo Delgado
Video

Artist Pablo Delgado's miniature artworks invade east London

Mexican artist Pablo Delgado's miniature pieces of art first started appearing on the walls of London's east end more than a year ago, and since then have become more and more popular.

After moving to the UK from a small town in Mexico almost three years ago, last month he had his work exhibited in a London gallery for the first time.

Alvaro Ricciardelli reports.

