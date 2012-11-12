Video

Robert Macfarlane, the author of The Old Ways: A Journey on Foot, has been shortlisted for the Samuel Johnson Prize for non-fiction.

The winner of the prize will be announced on the evening of 12 November 2012 and BBC Radio 4's The World at One programme has been broadcasting interviews with all six shortlisted authors.

The book documents 15 walks made by Mr Macfarlane along paths in the British Isles and further afield.

Speaking to presenter Martha Kearney, he explained: "What I learned is that walking is still a cutting-edge technology: it is still used by people in all walks of life... for making sense of themselves and the landscapes that they inhabit and through which they pass."