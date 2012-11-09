Video

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone, has joined those paying tribute to his former co-star, Bill Tarmey, who has died at the age of 71.

Tarmey left the soap in 2010, after more than 30 years on the show.

His family confirmed to ITV that he died in Tenerife on Friday morning, and asked for "privacy as they grieve for a wonderful husband, father and brother".

Halsall described him as "the most wonderful man" who took him under his wing as a young actor. He added "I loved him as his character but as a man, I loved him a lot more."