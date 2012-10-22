Media player
Comedian Miranda Hart: 'I would love a film about me'
Miranda Hart's slapstick antics in her self-titled sitcom have endeared her to audiences and won her awards.
Her on-screen character is famed for her clumsiness and her ability to embarrass herself.
She spoke to BBC Breakfast about where she draws her inspiration from and why she would like a film to be made about her life.
22 Oct 2012
