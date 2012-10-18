Media player
Tom Hanks honoured for charity work
Tom Hanks has been honoured with an Arts for Humanity Award at the New York Public Library.
Hanks said his acting career had given him the opportunity to give financial support to charities and "make the world a better place".
His wife Rita Wilson also attended the ceremony organised by the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity.
18 Oct 2012
