Video

A statue of a pregnant woman by the artist Damien Hirst has been officially unveiled in the north Devon town of Ilfracombe.

Erected by a crane on the pier, the 65ft (20m) statue, called Verity has been given to the town by Hirst on a 20-year loan.

The bronze-clad, sword-wielding "modern allegory of truth and justice" like other works by the artist has divided opinion in the seaside resort.

Jon Kay reports from Ilfracombe.