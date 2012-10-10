Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Crime writer says films cannot do justice to good books
Crime writer Peter James told BBC Radio 5 live that he would not trust many people to adapt his books for the big screen.
Speaking to Up All Night as his latest book Not Dead Yet overtook 50 Shades of Grey on the bestsellers list, he said producers had taken liberties with his work before.
Mr James managed to knock the EL James book out of the number one spot after 25 weeks.
To listen to other 5 live stories, please visit the Best Bits page.
-
10 Oct 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-19896737/crime-writer-says-films-cannot-do-justice-to-good-booksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window