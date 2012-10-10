Video

Crime writer Peter James told BBC Radio 5 live that he would not trust many people to adapt his books for the big screen.

Speaking to Up All Night as his latest book Not Dead Yet overtook 50 Shades of Grey on the bestsellers list, he said producers had taken liberties with his work before.

Mr James managed to knock the EL James book out of the number one spot after 25 weeks.

To listen to other 5 live stories, please visit the Best Bits page.