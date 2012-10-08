Video

Former Radio 1 DJs Mike Smith and Jackie Brambles have said they do not recognise the sexist, locker room culture that their one time colleague Liz Kershaw described as prevailing at the station in the 1980s.

They were both speaking to 5 live's Richard Bacon after the Director-General of the BBC, George Entwistle, said the BBC would not begin a separate investigation into allegations that Jimmy Savile sexually abused girls while the police inquiry was still ongoing.

Ms Kershaw said she was the victim of a sexual assault by a colleague and her complaints had been dismissed by colleagues.

To listen to other 5 live stories, please visit the Best Bits page.