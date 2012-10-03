Media player
Video
Military Wives win Classical Brit Award
Gareth Malone and his choir of Military Wives have won single of the year at the Classic Brit awards for their hit record Wherever You Are.
Violinist Andre Rieu won his second album of the year prize for And The Waltz Goes On at the ceremony.
While Oscar-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins found himself with a share of the award after one of his compositions - the album's title track - featured on Rieu's record.
Richard Lister reports.
03 Oct 2012
