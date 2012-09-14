Andrew Dominik and Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt lured by working with director Andrew Dominik

Brad Pitt says one of the reasons he chose to appear in the film Killing Them Softly was that he wanted to work with New Zealand director Andrew Dominik again.

Dominik, who directed Pitt in The Assassination of Jesse James five years ago, says the actor is the exact opposite of his Killing Them Softly "Enforcer" character.

Emma Jones reports.

