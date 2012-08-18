Media player
Samantha Fox on new 80's-inspired album
Samantha Fox was one of the most photographed British women of the 1980's.
She gave up modelling to concentrate on her music career. She has sold 30 million records worldwide.
Fox told BBC's Breakfast that she has been working 80's artists for her new album, and the sound is "80's style with a modern twist"
18 Aug 2012
