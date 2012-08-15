Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Margolyes explores Catherine the Great
Catherine the Great was one of Russia's most successful rulers and one of the greatest art collectors of all time.
Presented in partnership with the State Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg, a unique exhibition is showing in Edinburgh at the National Museum of Scotland.
Alastair Sooke joins actress Miriam Margolyes to explore the world of Catherine the Great.
You can watch The Culture Show on BBC World News. Please check our schedules for times and dates.
-
15 Aug 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window