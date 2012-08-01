Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why Hitchcock's Vertigo has been voted greatest film
Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo has been voted the greatest film of all time in Sight & Sound magazine's prestigious once in a decade international poll.
The BBC's Will Gompertz spoke to the magazine's editor, Nick James, about the film and why it has bumped Citizen Kane off top spot.
-
01 Aug 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-19076470/why-hitchcock-s-vertigo-has-been-voted-greatest-filmRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window