A scene from Vertigo
Video

Why Hitchcock's Vertigo has been voted greatest film

Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo has been voted the greatest film of all time in Sight & Sound magazine's prestigious once in a decade international poll.

The BBC's Will Gompertz spoke to the magazine's editor, Nick James, about the film and why it has bumped Citizen Kane off top spot.

  • 01 Aug 2012
