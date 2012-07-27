Video

Mercury Prize-winning group Elbow have spoken about how they created their anthem for the BBC's Olympics coverage.

Entitled First Steps, the new piece was recorded with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra and the NovaVox gospel choir.

It is accompanied by an animation showing the landscape of the United Kingdom transformed into a giant sporting arena inside the Olympic Stadium.

Guy Garvey and the rest of the band spoke to the BBC about their inspiration for the music and the recording process, and the video's designer explained how he created the look of the graphics.

The track will be available as a digital download only, details to be announced shortly.