Shard skyscraper inaugurated in London
The tallest building in western Europe has had its official inauguration.
Renzo Piano's Shard is a 310m (1,016ft) tapering steel structure in the heart of the London borough of Southwark.
The skyscraper will house offices, apartments, restaurants and a hotel, as well as a public viewing platform, which is due to open in February 2013. But the structure has divided opinion amongst commentators.
The BBC's Arts Editor Will Gompertz took a lift to the 69th floor to find out more.
05 Jul 2012
