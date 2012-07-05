Video

The tallest building in western Europe has had its official inauguration.

Renzo Piano's Shard is a 310m (1,016ft) tapering steel structure in the heart of the London borough of Southwark.

The skyscraper will house offices, apartments, restaurants and a hotel, as well as a public viewing platform, which is due to open in February 2013. But the structure has divided opinion amongst commentators.

The BBC's Arts Editor Will Gompertz took a lift to the 69th floor to find out more.