Comic actor Eric Sykes dies at 89
Comedian and actor Eric Sykes has died at the age of 89 after a short illness.
Sykes was best known for writing and performing in a series of TV sitcoms from the 1950s, including Sykes And A... alongside co-star Hattie Jacques.
He also starred in films including Monte Carlo or Bust, Absolute Beginners, Those Magnificent Men In Their Flying Machines and The Others.
David Sillito looks back at his life.
04 Jul 2012
