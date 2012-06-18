Video

Comedian Tony Hawks is always up for a bet, and the more obscure the better.

First he travelled around Ireland carrying a refrigerator. Then a few years later he was challenged to beat the entire Moldovan football team at tennis, one by one.

Now the story has been made into a film, Playing The Moldovans At Tennis.

He explains to BBC Breakfast how it feels to star in a film, playing himself.

Playing the Moldovans at Tennis courtesy THP