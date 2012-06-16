Danny DeVito
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Five Minutes With: Danny DeVito

Hollywood star Danny DeVito talks to Matthew Stadlen about his life before acting, how he trained to be a hairdresser, his favourite films and music, being on stage - and starts with a joke about penguins.

More from Five Minutes With...

  • 16 Jun 2012
Go to next video: Five Minutes With: Charlotte Green