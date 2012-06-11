James Corden
James Corden wins Tony award for best leading actor

The musical Once has scooped eight Tony Awards, including best musical direction, best lead actor in a musical and the top musical prize itself.

The play Peter and the Starcatcher won five awards, as Broadway honoured its best plays and musicals.

British actor James Corden won the best leading actor award for his role in the play One Man, Two Guvnors.

Jane O'Brien reports.

