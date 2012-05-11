Media player
Video
Time-lapse of Anish Kapoor and Cecil Balmond's Orbit
Anish Kapoor and Cecil Balmond's spiralling sculpture in the heart of the Olympic Park is being unveiled on Friday.
The 114.5m (375ft) structure - named the ArcelorMittal Orbit - is the UK's tallest sculpture.
This time-lapse footage and recent aerial pictures track the Orbit's construction.
Timpe-lapse courtesy of ArcelorMittal
11 May 2012
