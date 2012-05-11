The ArcelorMittal Orbit
Time-lapse of Anish Kapoor and Cecil Balmond's Orbit

Anish Kapoor and Cecil Balmond's spiralling sculpture in the heart of the Olympic Park is being unveiled on Friday.

The 114.5m (375ft) structure - named the ArcelorMittal Orbit - is the UK's tallest sculpture.

This time-lapse footage and recent aerial pictures track the Orbit's construction.

  • 11 May 2012