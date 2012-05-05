Video

Beastie Boys rapper Adam Yauch has died at the age of 47, three years after being diagnosed with salivary gland cancer.

Under the alias MCA, he formed part of the band that eventually became the Beastie Boys, selling 40 million albums worldwide with Mike D and Ad Roc. He also campaigned against China's occupation of Tibet and was co-founder of the film production and distribution company Oscilloscope Laboratories.

Yauch underwent surgery and radiation therapy but said in 2011 that reports that he was totally cancer-free were "exaggerated". He was not present when his band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2012.

Tim Allman reports.