Paul Weller makes tribute to Jim Marshall
Musician Paul Weller has paid tribute to guitar amp innovator, Jim Marshall - who has died aged 88.
Marshall was dubbed "the Father of Loud" after his amps were adopted by some of the biggest names in heavy rock.
Speaking to John Wilson on Radio Four's Front Row programme on Thursday, Weller said he used a Marshall amp that was "at least 40 years old and still sounds fantastic".
The musician can also be heard playing an exclusive concert for Radio 2's Jo Whiley on Thursday, 5 April.
05 Apr 2012
