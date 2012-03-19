Steve Rosenberg interviews a group of six Buranovo Grannies
Russian grannies eye Eurovision glory

A group of grannies from a remote village in the Ural mountains are Russia's surprise entry for the next Eurovision contest in May.

The oldest of them is 76, which makes her the most senior Eurovision contestant ever.

The BBC's Steve Rosenberg attended a rehearsal at their local culture club to find out more.

