Stevie Wonder and Muhammad Ali
Beckham and Wonder join Muhammad Ali's 70th party

Stars gathered in Las Vegas to celebrate Muhammad Ali's 70th birthday.

The former heavyweight boxing champion was honoured by singers, athletes and actors at a gathering for Keep Hope Alive's 16th annual Power of Love Gala.

Stevie Wonder sang Happy Birthday and footballer David Beckham paid tribute to the boxer saying he was an inspiration.

  • 20 Feb 2012