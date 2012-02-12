Media player
Gary Oldman on 'unusual awards season'
The stars have arrived for the 65th Bafta Awards.
The Descendants star George Clooney and the Iron Lady's Meryl Streep are favourites to win the best actor and actress prizes.
Both are at the ceremony alongside stars including Brad Pitt, Kenneth Branagh and Gary Oldman.
British star Gary Oldman has been nominated for best actor for his role in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.
Speaking to the BBC's Lizzo Mzimba he said; "It has been an unusual awards season. I've not been able to predict any of it."
12 Feb 2012
