Houston death stuns music world
Fans and musicians have reacted with shock to the death of American singer and actress Whitney Houston.
Aretha Franklin, the star's godmother, said the news was "stunning and unbelievable" while Mariah Carey said she was "heartbroken and in tears".
Police said Houston died in her room at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where she had been staying as a guest, on Saturday.
Alastair Leithead reports.
12 Feb 2012
