Samantha Barks has landed the role of Eponine in Tom Hooper's film adaption of the musical Les Miserables.
Producer Cameron Mackintosh made the surprise announcement on stage at the end of her Oliver! performance at Manchester's Palace Theatre on Tuesday night.
The former BBC talent show competitor told BBC Breakfast the role is the "highlight of her career".
01 Feb 2012
Share
