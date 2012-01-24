Jennifer Lawrence, Tom Sherak
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Oscars 2012: Nominees announcement

The nominees for the 2012 Academy Awards have been announced by actress Jennifer Lawrence and Academy President Tom Sherak.

Martin Scorcsse's Hugo leads the pack, with 11 nominations, closely followed by silent film The Artist with 10.

The awards will be presented by Billy Crystal and take place at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday 26 February.

  • 24 Jan 2012
Go to next video: Brad Pitt honoured at NYFCC Awards