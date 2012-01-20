Carol Ann Duffy
Meet the Author: Carol Ann Duffy

In a series of special Meet the Author interviews, Nick Higham meets the winners of this year's Costa Book Awards.

One of the winners of the five individual awards for fiction, first novel, biography, poetry and children's book will be named overall Costa Book of the Year on 24 January.

Tonight's interview is with the poet Carol Ann Duffy.

  • 20 Jan 2012