Video
Michael Winner and Cornwall's Museum of Celebrity Leftovers
For the last eight years a seaside cafe in Cornwall has hosted an experiment to explore the nature of celebrity, showcasing the food that stars have left behind.
Owner Michael Bennett has given a guided tour of his small, makeshift museum in the village of Kingsand - discussing some of his favourite exhibits, from Michael Winner to actor John Woodvine.
Mr Bennett also talked about what inspired him and his wife to embark on the project.
Video Journalist: Dougal Shaw
02 Jan 2012
