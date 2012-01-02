Video

For the last eight years a seaside cafe in Cornwall has hosted an experiment to explore the nature of celebrity, showcasing the food that stars have left behind.

Owner Michael Bennett has given a guided tour of his small, makeshift museum in the village of Kingsand - discussing some of his favourite exhibits, from Michael Winner to actor John Woodvine.

Mr Bennett also talked about what inspired him and his wife to embark on the project.

