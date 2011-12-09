Media player
Rupert Everett on role as talent show judge
Actor Rupert Everett has said he was "thrilled" to be offered a role as a X-Factor type judge in the second of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror series.
Black Mirror: 15 Million Merits, which will be broadcast on Channel 4, is a "pessimistic idea of what the future might be", according to Everett.
09 Dec 2011
