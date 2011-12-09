Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jude Law on Sherlock Holmes' appeal
Jude Law, Robert Downey Jr, and Guy Ritchie turned out on the red carpet in London for the European premiere of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.
The trio reunited for the follow-up to 2009's Sherlock Holmes.
Guy Ritchie said he preferred the sequel, and Jude Law outlined the appeal of the characters of Holmes and Watson.
-
09 Dec 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window