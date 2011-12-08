Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet the Author: Art Spiegelman
The BBC's Nick Higham speaks to Art Spiegelman, author of Maus and MetaMaus.
Maus was written 25 years ago and tells the story of his parents' experiences in the Holocaust in cartoon book form, with the Germans depicted as cats and the Jews as mice.
MetaMaus describes the making of Maus.
-
08 Dec 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window