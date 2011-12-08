Art Spiegelman
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meet the Author: Art Spiegelman

The BBC's Nick Higham speaks to Art Spiegelman, author of Maus and MetaMaus.

Maus was written 25 years ago and tells the story of his parents' experiences in the Holocaust in cartoon book form, with the Germans depicted as cats and the Jews as mice.

MetaMaus describes the making of Maus.

  • 08 Dec 2011