Sir Roger Moore injured on set
The longest serving James Bond, Sir Roger Moore, is taking on a more sedate role this Christmas.
He told BBC Breakfast that although his latest project, A Christmas Princess, has no stunt scenes he suffered from an injury on the set.
-
08 Dec 2011
-
