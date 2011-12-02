Video

Auctioneer Christies will be auctioning an Elizabeth Taylor collection in a couple of weeks time. It includes 400 dresses and accessories worn by the film star to premieres, movie awards, charity galas and her two weddings to Richard Burton.

The spectacular array of jewels and couture clothes amassed over the star's lifetime are expected to fetch millions of dollars at the sale in New York.

The BBC's Laura Trevelyan went to take a look.