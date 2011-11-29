Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Osmond Brothers set for final UK tour
The Osmond Brothers have announced they are coming together for a final UK tour.
Wayne, Merrill, Jay and Jimmy Osmond will start the tour in Bristol in March 2012.
Jimmy Osmond told BBC Breakfast that it will be the last time the four brothers will tour together but he will continue performing.
-
29 Nov 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window