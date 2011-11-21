Media player
X-Factor Ashley Baptiste: Pursuit of fame is unhealthy
Ashley John-Baptiste who quit the X-Factor boyband The Risk last month said he was concerned about the culture of "cut throat fame".
He told Julian Worricker on BBC Radio 4's You and Yours that he did not blame X-Factor for our celebrity culture - the show had merely bought in to it.
He quit the show because he said he was not ready for the "exposure" and added that the producers were very understanding about his decision.
21 Nov 2011
