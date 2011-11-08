Video

Singer Lulu and Professor Ellis Cashmore from Staffordshire University clash over how Michael Jackson will be remembered.

Lulu said his music was the most important part of him and described the people who will think up conspiracy theories over his death in the future as having a "sickness", while Professor Cashmore said Mr Jackson would be remembered for much more than just his music.

Michael Jackson's doctor, Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Monday.

