Computer generated star Akikoloid and backing dancers
Video

3D stars sing and dance on stage in Japan

Japan's newest singing and dancing stars are computer-generated characters, created using voice-synthesising software.

Megpoid and Akikoloid have become household names after hitting the charts.

At the Digital Contents Expo, in Tokyo, they even interacted with real dancers for the first time in a 3D stage performance.

Eric Camara reports.

  • 27 Oct 2011