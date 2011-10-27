Bob Marley
Bob Marley's one love movement

Three decades after Bob Marley's death, his wife and children are keeping the singer's legacy of peace and unity alive with the 1Love foundation.

His sons, Rohan and Julian Marley, told BBC Breakfast the 1Love movement was started by their father.

The foundation, which funds charities in local communities, works with youth groups and raises money from sales of eco-friendly electronics.

