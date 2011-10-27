Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bob Marley's one love movement
Three decades after Bob Marley's death, his wife and children are keeping the singer's legacy of peace and unity alive with the 1Love foundation.
His sons, Rohan and Julian Marley, told BBC Breakfast the 1Love movement was started by their father.
The foundation, which funds charities in local communities, works with youth groups and raises money from sales of eco-friendly electronics.
-
27 Oct 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window