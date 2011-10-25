Media player
Ra.One: Can Bollywood take on Hollywood?
Ra.One is India's answer to Hollywood's superhero films and draws heavily on American style and marketing tactics.
It was partly shot in Britain and premiered in London.
The BBC's David Sillito asks whether Bollywood can really take on Hollywood when it comes to blockbusters.
