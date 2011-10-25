Dance scene from Ra One
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ra.One: Can Bollywood take on Hollywood?

Ra.One is India's answer to Hollywood's superhero films and draws heavily on American style and marketing tactics.

It was partly shot in Britain and premiered in London.

The BBC's David Sillito asks whether Bollywood can really take on Hollywood when it comes to blockbusters.

  • 25 Oct 2011
Go to next video: Shah Rukh Khan hits London red carpet