Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bill Bailey reworks Gary Numan's Cars
Bill Bailey pokes fun at Nick Clegg, the Pope and Simon Cowell in his stand up show Dandelion Mind.
But the comedian told BBC Breakfast that singer James Blunt stood out as an easy target for comedy.
His show, which is about to tour the UK, mixes musical re-workings with observations on contemporary life.
-
21 Oct 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window