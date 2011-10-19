Dame Judi Dench receives her award from Prince Hitachi
Judi Dench receives honour in Japan

Dame Judi Dench has been presented with the Praemium Imperial Award for Theatre and Film from Japan's Prince Hitachi.

Speaking at the event in Tokyo, she said she felt "overwhelmed" and "very humbled" at receiving the prestigious award.

Other winners of the Praemium Imperiale were Japanese composer Seiji Ozawa for Music and British sculptor Anish Kapoor in the sculpture category.

