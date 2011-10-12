Sir Bruce Forsyth is knighted by Queen Elizabeth II
Bruce Forsyth receives knighthood

Sir Bruce Forsyth has been knighted by the Queen for services to entertainment and charity.

His career has spanned almost 70 years and he is now best known as the host of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One.

