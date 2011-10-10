Media player
'Ghazal King' Jagjit Singh dies
Renowned Indian singer Jagjit Singh has died in Mumbai (Bombay), aged 70.
He suffered a stroke last month, and had been in a coma in hospital ever since.
Mr Singh was best known for his ghazals, semi-classical songs often performed in Urdu.
He was credited for bringing this specific type of music to a wider Asian audience.
The BBC's Nikesh Rughani looks back at his career.
10 Oct 2011
