Colin Firth who stars in the film adaptation of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.
Spying on author John Le Carre's manuscripts

Chris Fletcher, keeper of special collections at the Bodleian library, showed BBC News the original writings of the Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy novel by John Le Carre.

Le Carre, whose real name is David John Moore Cornwell wrote a series of spy novels in the 1950s and 60s.

A television series was made in 1979 and now a film has been made starring Gary Oldman and Colin Firth.

  • 05 Sep 2011
